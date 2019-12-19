Redmi 9 powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset to reportedly launch in Q1 2020

Xiaomi-backed Redmi has been launching new devices at regular intervals. Although the brand has entered new product categories, the primary focus of the company still remains budget smartphones.

Continuing its launch spree, the company is expected to launch its new entry-level smartphone Redmi 9 pretty soon. As the name suggests, the phone will be the successor to Redmi 8 series which went on sale earlier this year.

Now, ahead of the official confirmation from the company, details about the upcoming Redmi 9 smartphone have surfaced online. A report claims that the device will come powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

Further, it is being reported that the smartphone will feature a 6.6-inch Dot Notch display. Under the hood, the phone is expected to come packed with at least in 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, though there are likely to be more variants in the works.

Do note that the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset has not been made official yet. However, the G series of processor went official earlier this year and the G70 is expected to be positioned below G90 for the budget smartphones coming in 2020.

Coming to the launch part, the exact Redmi 9 launch date is not clear. However, it seems that the handset is likely to go official in Q1 2020 in China and the phone should quickly get launched in the Indian market as well.

