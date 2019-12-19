Airtel partners with Lionsgate to bring premium content to Xstream

Airtel, one of the leading telecom operator in India, has announced that the company has entered into a partnership with global content platform Lionsgate and Starzplay, the international premium subscription platform from Starz.

With this partnership, the company will bring premium content from Lionsgate Play to customers in India. It will now give Airtel customers access to a deep portfolio of Lionsgate feature films content, which will be available on Airtel Xstream app and web platforms.

The content will be available in multiple Indian languages and spread across the horror, comedy, drama, action, thriller, documentary and other genres. Commenting on this, Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Lionsgate to bring exciting content from their library to our customers as part of Airtel Thanks programme. Our mission is to make Airtel Xstream the most loved digital entertainment platform in India and enable best-in-class experience across a range of connected devices and applications.”

Lionsgate Play’s initial offering includes the “Hunger Games” and “Twilight Saga” franchises, multiple Academy Award winner “La La Land”, and the critically-acclaimed international breakout hit “Wonder” among its deep slate of box office successes. In addition, Airtel customers will have access to recent hits like “American Assassin”, “Robin Hood”, and “The Spy Who Dumped Me”, among others.