Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming smartphone confirmed to pack 16 GB RAM

ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia has been working on its next-generation gaming smartphone dubbed as Red Magic 5G. The company was set to launch the same at MWC 2020 but the event will now take place online as the conference has been canceled.

As the launch date for the Nubia Red Magic 5G nears, more details related to the smartphone keeps surfacing online. In the latest development, the company’s president has confirmed that the phone will come packed with 16 GB of RAM.

Ni Fei, President of Nubia Technology says that the company carried out a poll to find out what people wants and the result indicated 16 GB RAM. So, he added that the company decided to go ahead with the users’ choice for the upcoming smartphone.

A screenshot of the Nubia Red Magic 5G smartphone’s About section has been shared, which confirms that the phone indeed has 16 GB RAM. It further reveals that the device will model number NX659J also has LPDDR5 RAM supplied by Samsung.

Coming to the software department, the shared screenshot reveals that the phone is running the latest Android 10 operating system out of the box with the company’s own RedMagic OS 3.0 on top along with January 2020 security patch.

It has also been confirmed that the Nubia Red Magic 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with Snapdragon X55 modem. With 16 GB RAM, the company is offering 256 GB of internal storage and going by the company’s track record, we don’t expect a microSD card slot on this one.

Along with all this, it has also been confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 144Hz refresh rate display, triple rear cameras, support for Wi-Fi 6, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a built-in cooling fan.

Source