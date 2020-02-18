Realme X50 Pro 5G to feature 64 MP quad-camera with 20X hybrid zoom

Realme has confirmed that the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone — Realme X50 Pro 5G will also get launched in India on 24th February, making it the first 5G smartphone in the Indian market.

Now, in a new teaser poster on Weibo, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup on the back where the primary camera sensor will be of 64-megapixel.

Further, the company has also confirmed some key features related to the camera, which includes 20X hybrid zoom, SAT smooth zoom technology, and seamless switching between photo and video mode. However, the camera configuration has not been revealed yet.

The smartphone has so far been confirmed to feature Super AMOLED screen and will also offer 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come with Full HD+ screen resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Recently, it was confirmed that the X50 Pro 5G will come with support for 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

The company has also confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will offer dual-mode 5G with NSA and SA support. It is also expected to come packed with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As for the software, it will run the latest Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Realme UI on top.

