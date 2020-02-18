Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now up for pre-orders in India for ₹11,990

Along with the new Galaxy S20 lineup of flagship smartphones, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earphones which comes with a range of improvements and features.

Now, after opening pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series in India, the South Korean giant has now started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds+ too on the company’s official website at ₹11,990. The device is scheduled to start shipping from 6th March, same day as the new S-series phones.

For those who have pre-ordered the newly launched smartphones, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds+ at just ₹1,990. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ comes in three color options — Black, Blue, and White.

Seen as a competitor to the Apple AirPods, the wireless earbuds from Samsung surprisingly doesn’t come with support for active noise cancellation, a feature that we have seen on the AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3.

Samsung says that the new earbuds contain two speakers each which the previous model only had one speaker per bud. It could be one one woofer and one tweeter for more bass in the sound. As for the battery, the Galaxy Buds+ comes packed with 85mAh battery.

Coming to the battery life, it provides 11 hours of charge, while the charging case provides an additional 11 hours, bringing the total battery life to 22 hours.The company says that 3 minutes of fast charging offers 60 minutes of playback and it also supports Qi Certified wireless charging.