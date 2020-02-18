Apple to reportedly launch iPhone 9 on 31st March

Speculation about the iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) have been making rounds since past few months. After being reported that the phone will get launched in Q1 2020, it was then said that the iPhone 9 will be launched in March.

Well, a new report has now surfaced online which revealed the launch date. It is being said that the new Apple iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 will be launched on 31st March at a press event. It also adds that the device will go on sale from 3rd April.

The iPhone 9 (iPhone SE 2) will be the successor to Apple iPhone SE launched way back in 2016. It is said that the phone will carry a similar design language to the tune of iPhone 8 along with a Touch ID home button.

While the device will feature a 4.7-inch display, it will come powered by the latest Apple A13 Bionic chipset along with 3 GB of RAM. There are also reports suggesting that the company will ditch the home button in favor of Face ID and the device will have a bigger 5.4-inch display.

While we don’t know which one of this two reports is true, we do hope that the phone features a 5.4-inch display which makes more sense in this time. So far, the company has not revealed anything about this upcoming smartphone.

During the launch event, Apple may also announce several other products, including an update to the iPad Pro series, an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple UWB Airtags, among others. We should be getting confirmation about the launch event in the coming days or weeks.

Source