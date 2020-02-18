OnePlus 8 Pro could feature IP68 water and dust resistance design

OnePlus, which started off with its “flagship killer” smartphones, has established itself in the premium smartphone market within few years with its “Never Settle” philosophy. Now, the company is gearing up to add more premium features to its phones as it keeps increasing the pricing with each iteration.

After it was revealed that OnePlus has joined the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), it was clear that the company is planning to offer wireless charging feature on its upcoming flagship smartphone, a feature that has been widely requested by the users.

Now, it seems that the company will be introducing another feature — water and dust resistance. It is reported that the OnePlus 8 Pro will come with IP68 ratings, making the premium smartphone water and dust resistant.

The Chinese company had earlier claimed that its flagship smartphone is water resistant but the company didn’t apply for the IP ratings certificated to save money and pass that to the users. However, this time, the company may have realised the importance of certification. However, this hasn’t been confirmed officially yet so take this information with a pinch of salt.

The company is expected to have three devices in its OnePlus 8 lineup this year, which includes OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8 Lite. This hints at a major shift in the company’s strategy of launching two devices at a time — standard and Pro.

The upcoming smartphone series is expected to come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen and the company will offer users a choice to select their preferred refresh rate on the display from three options — 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

Leaks indicate that the Pro model of the upcoming flagship will come powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone will have a triple-camera setup at the back and will be powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

