Honor 9X Pro with HMS to launch globally on 24th February
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed that the company will be hosting a separate launch event in Barcelona, Spain on 24th February to launch its new products. The development comes after GSMA cancelled Mobile World Congress that was scheduled to kick-off next week.
At the launch event, the company will be hosting the global launch of the Honor MagicBook as well as Honor 9X Pro smartphone. Interestingly, this will be the first smartphone from the company to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).
The company will also livestream the launch event on 24th February 2020 at 18:30 CET (around 11 PM IST 24th Feb 2020) on the company’s social media handles, as well as on YouTube.
Since the smartphone has been launched in China, we know that it features a 6.59-inch FHD+ display and will be powered by Kirin 810 SoC, with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It runs Android 10 OS out of the box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. Full specifications of this smartphone are listed below.
Honor 9X Pro Specifications
- Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC
- GPU: Mali-G52 MP6 GPU
- RAM: 8GB RAM
- Storage: 128/256 GB; expandable memory up to 512 GB with microSD
- OS: Android 10 with HMS
- Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture; 2 MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture; 8 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Other Features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
- Battery: 4000 mAh