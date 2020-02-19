Honor 9X Pro with HMS to launch globally on 24th February

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed that the company will be hosting a separate launch event in Barcelona, Spain on 24th February to launch its new products. The development comes after GSMA cancelled Mobile World Congress that was scheduled to kick-off next week.

At the launch event, the company will be hosting the global launch of the Honor MagicBook as well as Honor 9X Pro smartphone. Interestingly, this will be the first smartphone from the company to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

The company will also livestream the launch event on 24th February 2020 at 18:30 CET (around 11 PM IST 24th Feb 2020) on the company’s social media handles, as well as on YouTube.

Since the smartphone has been launched in China, we know that it features a 6.59-inch FHD+ display and will be powered by Kirin 810 SoC, with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. It runs Android 10 OS out of the box and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. Full specifications of this smartphone are listed below.

Honor 9X Pro Specifications