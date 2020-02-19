Sony Xperia 9 leak shows design of the upcoming smartphone

Japan-based Sony is reportedly working on its Xperia 9 smartphone which will be the successor of Xperia 8. Now, new details about the smartphone in question has surfaced online in form of a screenshot grab of the promotional poster.

The leak shows a poster of the smartphone on the official Sony Hong Kong website. It reveals the design of the upcoming Sony Xperia 9 and confirms that the phone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back panel.

On the front side, the phone carries a significant bezel on the top side while the bottom chin is considerably thin. Interestingly, it seems that the sides of the display on the Xperia 9 are curved, unlike the flat screen design of Xperia 8.

The rear camera sensors are placed vertically in the top-right corner which is different from the position of a dual-camera setup in the top-center on its predecessor. Since there’s no fingerprint sensor on the back, the phone could come with an in-display fingerprint sensor or a side-mounted one.

Sony had scheduled a launch event in Barcelona, Spain during the Mobile World Congress and it seems that the company to all set to launch this Xperia 9 smartphone at MWC 2020. However, since the conference has been cancelled, it remains to be seen when the phone goes official. But we do not think that we’ll have to wait longer.

