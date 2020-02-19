Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones get certified by TENAA

Huawei is all set to launch its flagship P-series smartphones for the year but the company has not revealed the launch date. However, it seems that the launch event isn’t far away, at least for the Chinese market, as Huawei P40 and P40 Pro have passed TENAA certification.

The TENAA listing of the smartphones reveals that the P40 comes with model numbers ANA-AN00/ANA-TN00 while the P40 Pro comes with model numbers ELS-AN00/ELS-TN00. Further, the listing also reveals that both the phones will have 5G support.

Apart from this, the TENAA listing of the smartphones doesn’t reveal much information. But we expect the listing to get updated in the coming days with full set of specifications.

Besides P40 and P40 Pro, the company will also be launching another phone in the series — P40 Lite, which has been recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench. There are also reports that suggests another variant — Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition.

While the listing doesn’t give much information, it indicates that the launch of Huawei P40 and P40 Pro smartphones in the company’s home market isn’t far away. Given that the P-series flagship usually launches in the month of March, we are expecting the same for the P40 lineup as well.

Source 1, Source 2