Mozilla launches Firefox Private Network VPN for Android in beta stage

After Mozilla started offering VPN service named Firefox Private Network to its web browser last year, the company is now expanding it to Android devices with the launch of a new dedicated Android app.

Mozilla has today announced the launch of Firefox Private Network for Android smartphones. However, as of now, the application is available for invited users in the United States only.

The company says that it will be expanding the service to more regions in the future but has not provided any timeline or list of regions yet. If you want to try out the service, go to the source link and sign up to receive an invite.

The Firefox Private Network has servers across 30 countries and can be used on up to 5 devices simultaneously. However, users will need to pay for full-device VPN service which is priced at $4.99 per month during the beta program.

The pricing could go up once the program comes out of beta and gets a wide release. The VPN service from the company is powered by Mullvad and uses WireGuard protocol. Mozilla promises that it doesn’t breach user privacy as it doesn’t log user’s network activity.

