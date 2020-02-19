Samsung Galaxy A71 goes official in India for a price of ₹29,999

As expected, Samsung has today officially launched its new smartphone in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy A71. With this, the phone has now become the second A-series phone to get launched in India this year after Galaxy A51.

Unlike its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A71 features a punch-hole cut-out right in the center of the display. It comes with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display offering 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the storage capacity.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back in a rectangular module placed in the top-left corner. It consists of a 64 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra wide-angle lens, a 5 MP depth camera, and a 5 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the device is equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The phone runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and comes with Game Booster for improving gaming performance. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 comes in three color options — White, Black, and Blue. Priced at ₹29,999, the smartphone will be available for purchase in the Indian market from 24th February.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus screen with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC GPU: Adreno 618

Adreno 618 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 128 GB; expandable up to 512 GB using microSD card

128 GB; expandable up to 512 GB using microSD card OS: Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

64 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture + 12 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture Other Features: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB Type-C port Colors: Black, Blue, and White

Black, Blue, and White Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India