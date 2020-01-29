Samsung Galaxy A51 with Exynos 9611 SoC and 6 GB RAM launched in India for ₹23,999

As expected, Samsung has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy A51. Although the company was expected to launch Galaxy A71 smartphone, Samsung has not yet announced that phone in India.

The Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display offering 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera, the device comes with a quad-camera setup which consists a 48 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, a 12 MP wide-angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, the phone comes with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The device runs Android 10 operating system with One UI 2.0 on top and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in three color options in India — Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush. The device comes in a single variant packing 6 GB RAM and is priced at ₹23,999. The smartphone will go on sale from 31st January across India.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen CPU: Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm processor

Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm processor GPU: Mali-G72 GPU

Mali-G72 GPU RAM: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Storage: 128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB via micro SD card

128 GB internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB via micro SD card OS: Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 12 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 12 MP 123-degree ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 5 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

32 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Pay Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C Colors: Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush

Blue, White, and Black Prism Crush Battery: 4000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Pricing and Availability