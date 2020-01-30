Realme C3 key specifications and variants revealed

Realme recently confirmed that the company is all set to launch its next-generation C-series entry level smartphone in India, in the form of Realme C3.

Now, just a day after that, a listing of the same on online marketplace Flipkart has revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone as well as memory variants.

The Realme C3, which is being touted as ‘Entertainment ka Superstar’, will come equipped with a 6.5-inch display which will be protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass and offering a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent.

The poster of the phone had already revealed dual-camera setup on the back and now it is revealed that the device will have a 12 MP main camera sensor. It will offer features like Chroma Boost, HDR mode, panorama selfie and slow-motion video shooting.

Further, the smartphone seems to have a massive 5000 mAh battery but given that it’s a budget phone, we don’t expect it to have fast charging support. The phone is said to offer 30 days of standby time, 439 hours of talk time, and 19.4 hour of streaming music.

Coming to the memory variants, the phone will be offered in two variants in India — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. This will mark the first Realme C-series phone in India to have 64 GB inbuilt storage.

We expect to come across more details related to the Realme C3 smartphone in the coming days. The phone’s pricing as well as availability details will be revealed on 6th February at the launch event.