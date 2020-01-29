New Realme C-series smartphone teased to launch in India; could be Realme C3

UPDATE: The company has now confirmed that the Realme C3 will be launched in India on 6th February 2020 at 12:30 PM. Realme has also revealed that it will livestream the event on Facebook and YouTube.

Realme has launched a few devices under its entry-level Realme C lineup, the latest being Realme C2 which went official in April last year. Now, the company has teased the arrival of a new smartphone under this lineup.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has teased the launch of a new Realme C-series smartphone and said that more details about the same will be revealed tomorrow. While he has not confirmed the device, leaks indicate that the Chinese brand will launch Realme C3 and C3s smartphones in India.

With 10.2 million users globally & more than 7.5 Lakh users rating 5/5 on Flipkart, the #realmeCSeries has been highly successful in disrupting the entry level segment. Will be bringing more to this series tomorrow.

RT & reply to guess. pic.twitter.com/ZmFuGf9suJ — Madhav 's Lifestyle (@MadhavSheth1) January 29, 2020

Just like the Realme C1 and C2, the upcoming smartphones will be positioned for the entry-level market. Earlier, a smartphone with model number RMX1941 was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA, which is believed to the Realme C3 but nothing is known about the phone’s specs as of now.

Along with the Realme C3, reports indicate that the company could also launch another variant of the same, dubbed as Realme C3s which was recently spotted on US FCC as well as Thailand’s NBTC certification sites.

The phone, which carries model number RMX2020 will reportedly come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as multiple camera sensors on the back. It is also said to run Android 10-based ColorOS custom user interface on top.

Along with teasing the arrival of its new devices in India, Madhav Sheth has also revealed that the company has sold over 10.2 million units of the Realme C-series smartphones globally.