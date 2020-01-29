Samsung Galaxy Z Flip renders, full specs, and pricing leaked days before official launch

Samsung confirmed its Unpacked 2020 launch event for 11th February and recently the South Korean giant also shared a video teaser about the event. At the event in San Francisco, the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 lineup as well as Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

Now, ahead of the launch, official looking renders of the Galaxy Z Flip have leaked online, showcasing the vertical folding smartphone in all its glory. It shows that the phone comes with a dual-camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front, housed inside the Infinity-O display.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security and the phone is also equipped with a small secondary screen on the outer shell.

As for the specifications, the device will come with a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Super AMOLED display with 2636 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 22:9 aspect ratio. The second display is about 1.06-inch in size and offers 300 x 116 pixels resolution to show time and notifications.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Flip is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, it will come with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 12-megapixel sensor with 123 degree field of view and a f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, it will feature a 10-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. The phone will run Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and will be powered by a 3300 mAh battery along with 15W charging and up to 9W wireless charging support.

Now, as for the pricing, new leaks indicate that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be available for EUR 1,500 in Europe from 14th February, just days after its launch on 11th February along with Galaxy S20 lineup at the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event.

Source