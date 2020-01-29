Samsung releases ‘Change the shape of the future’ teaser for Unpacked event

A few weeks ago, Samsung confirmed its Unpacked event for 11th February in San Francisco, where the company will be announcing a couple of new and exciting smartphones. The South Korean giant will be launching the flagship Galaxy S20 lineup as well as the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

Now, just few days ahead of the launch event, the company has released a new extended video teaser for the Unpacked 2020. However, it is still a teaser and Samsung has not spilled the beans on any of the device coming on 11th Feb.

As said, at the event, where the company believes it will “change the shape of the future”, Galaxy Z Flip with a clamshell foldable design will be launched. Along with that, Samsung will launch three Galaxy S-series phones — Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

It seems that Samsung decided to release a new teaser just days ahead of the launch event to get the media attention and keep the hype for its upcoming devices. Although the company has not revealed anything about the phones, almost everything has leaked online.

Most recently, the pricing details as well as availability information regarding the phones getting launched on 11th February have leaked online. Prior to that, specs and features of the Galaxy S20 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip were leaked online.

However, there’s a possibility that the company have something new to reveal at the event as not everything revealed through leak could be true. So, to know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days for the event to take place.