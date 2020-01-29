OPPO Find X2 to come with 65W Super VOOC charging, 2K 120Hz display

OPPO’s next flagship smartphone in the Find series — OPPO Find X2 is all set to get launched this quarter in China. Ahead of the launch, several features of the smartphone are surfacing online.

Now, the company’s Vice President seems to have confirmed a couple of features of the OPPO Find X2. In a Weibo post, Brian Shen has said that the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen for a display that will offer 2K resolution.

Further, he has confirmed that the device will come with support for 65W Super VOOC Flash Charging technology. While the battery capacity is not yet known, we expect the Find X2 to come packed with over 4000 mAh battery.

As the OPPO Find X2 will come with a 2K 120Hz display and will also have support for SA and NSA dual-mode 5G connectivity, the phone will need a higher capacity battery.

Apart from this, the device is believed to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Coming to the camera setup, the phone is said to have a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of 48 MP Sony IMX689 camera sensor, a Sony IMX708 secondary sensor, and a 13 MP telephoto lens with 5x hybrid zoom support.

On the front side, the device is expected to have a 32 MP camera sensor from Sony for taking selfies and video calling. It is also expected to come with the company’s own OPPO M1 chip which will control the power consumption on the device.

OPPO has not yet revealed anything related to the launch of OPPO Find X2 smartphone but given that the Mobile World Congress is happening in a few weeks, the company could announce the smartphone there next month.

