Oppo is working on its own mobile chipset named Oppo M1

Oppo is now among the leading smartphones brands globally. Now, the company is gearing up tojoin the list of smartphone makers that manufacture their own mobile chipsets. The list already includes Apple, Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi.

As per the report, Oppo is now working on developing its own mobile processor called the Oppo M1. The Chinese phone maker has also filed a trademark application on November 20th at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

The trademark description for ‘Oppo M1’ says it is for or related to a mobile processor. To make this possible, it is being report that the company has poached several engineers from Unisoc (Spreadtrum) and MediaTek.

Currently, there are no details available about the specifications of the OPPO M1 but we expect to find out more about it early next year. It is being speculated that Oppo could announce its first mobile chipset during Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, Spain or at Semicon China scheduled to kick-off in March 2020.

It seems that Oppo is now focusing more on other categories and not just smartphones. Earlier this year, the company was reportedly planning to launch its own smartwatch and smart audio products and now it is working on its own mobile chipset. It will be interesting to see how the company moves forward with its own chipset given that Xiaomi’s own chipset didn’t help the company and it is still relying on Qualcomm and MediaTek for the same.

