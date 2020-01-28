Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip pricing and availability details leaked

Samsung has scheduled its Unpacked event on 11th February in San Francisco where the company is confirmed to launch its upcoming Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones as well as Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, details about the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra along with Galaxy Z Flip have already leaked online — from press renders to key specifications. Now, details about these phone’s pricing as well as availability have surfaced.

The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which will be the company’s second foldable smartphone, will go on sale from 14th February, just days after its unveiled on 11th February. It is said to be priced at $1,400 and is expected to be AT&T exclusive in the United States, similar to the Galaxy Fold.

It is further said that the company will also be offering Galaxy Buds+, which are worth around $150, to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones. As for the Galaxy Buds+, they are expected to have double the battery life compared to its predecessor along with improved Active Noise Isolation.

As for the availability of the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones, all three models are expected to go on sale from the first Friday of March 2020, i.e. 6th March. Coming to the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to retail for around $1,300 in the U.S.

