Motorola to launch its flagship smartphone at MWC 2020

It’s been years since Motorola launched a flagship smartphone but now it seems that the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker is all set to unveil its next premium flagship phone.

Motorola has scheduled a launch event on 23rd February in Barcelona, Spain just a day before the Mobile World Congress 2020 is set to kick-off. At the event, the company has confirmed to launch its next flagship smartphone.

This seems like a good platform for the company given that Samsung is launching its flagship smartphone lineup weeks ahead of MWC 2020 while Huawei will launch its flagship P-series devices weeks after MWC. So, the spotlight at the event will be on Motorola’s flagship smartphone.

The upcoming flagship from Motorola will be the first in years after the launch of Motorola Z2 Force, which was made official way back in August 2017. Although the company has announced Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone, it comes with mid-range specifications.

Currently, nothing is known about the upcoming premium flagship smartphone from Motorola but given that the launch is still weeks away, we expect to know more about the phone in the coming days.

Via