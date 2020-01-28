Nokia foldable smartphone tipped to launch this year

With smartphone companies like Samsung, Huawei and Motorola having already announced their foldable smartphones, HMD Global is reportedly all set to launch its firs Nokia-branded foldable smartphone by the end of this year.

One report claims that the Nokia’s foldable smartphone is all set to make its debut in late 2020 or early 2021 but another report suggests that the phone will be launched by the end of this year given that the prototype was completed in mid-2019.

It also adds that the Finnish company has marked the product as virtually complete earlier this month and HMD Global could provide a sneak peek of the foldable smartphone at next month’s Mobile World Congress 2020.

However, we would advise you to take this information with a pinch of salt given that HMD Global has not been reliable in carrying out its own plans for launching premium Nokia-branded smartphones.

If the reports are true, then the Nokia smartphone will be up against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold, Motorola RAZR, and Huawei Mate X. The development comes at a time when brands like Samsung and Huawei are preparing to launch their second-generation foldable phones.

In a related development, HMD Global seems to have shelved its Nokia 9.1 smartphone and instead of that, the company is now believed to be working on Nokia 9.2 PureView as the successor to the Nokia 9 PureView flagship smartphone.

Source