Nokia 9.2 tipped to launch in the first half of this year

Finnish smartphone company HMD Global is now preparing to launch the latest Nokia smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020. As per the new reports, Nokia 9.1 PureView has been shelved and instead of that, the company could launch Nokia 9.2.

As per the reports, the Nokia 9.2 smartphone will come powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. It further adds that the device will be made official in the first half of this year, i.e. H1 2020.

It also says that the Nokia 9.2 won’t feature “Light camera technology” since the company doesn’t offer post-launch support. But it is said that the company will come with a “great camera” with a big sensor from an old Nokia camera partner.

However, this rumors should be taken with a pinch-of-salt given that HMD Global has not been consistent when it comes to the launch of its high-end flagship smartphones.

We expect more details about this Nokia 9.2 smartphone to surface online in the coming days which will give us a better look at the phone’s specs and what we should expect from the device.

Source