POCO X2 smartphone confirmed to launch on 4th February

After teasing its smartphone last week, POCO India has today confirmed that the POCO X2 smartphone will get launched in the Indian market on 4th February.

The company is touting this upcoming smartphone as “Smooth AF”, indicating higher refresh rate for the display. While the company has not yet revealed details about this, the phone is expected to come with 120Hz display.

Further, the landing page designed by the company confirms that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will also have liquid cooling ensure that the phone remains cool even after a prolonged heavy usage.

The POCO X2 smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench which suggests that the device will come packed with 8 GB of RAM and will be running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. It also shows that the device will be powered by an unidentified 1.80GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor codenamed “phoenixin”.

There are speculations that the smartphone could be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 which was launched in China last month and comes powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC (4G) and Snapdragon 765G SoC (5G variant).

This makes sense given that the Redmi K30 feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. What remains to be seen is how the company price this POCO X2 smartphone in the Indian market.

As POCO has now split from the parent company, the brand will operate separately from Xiaomi, building out its own sales, marketing, and product teams in the country. At the same time, the company will use Xiaomi’s brand presence as well as data center to store private data, along with offering after-sales service.