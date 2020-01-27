Lenovo M10 FHD REL tablet launched in India for ₹13,990
Lenovo has today launched a new tablet in the Indian market, dubbed as Lenovo M10 FHD REL. It is now available for purchase in India in Slate Black color for a price of ₹13,990, exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.
As for the specifications, the device comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1200 pixels screen resolution that offers 320 nits brightness and 70% Color Gamut.
Under the hood, the device is powered by 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It packs 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot, enabling users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.
Coming to the camera department, the device features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front side. As for the connectivity options, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro USB.
It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone hack, Dual front-facing speakers, and Dolby Audio. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 7000 mAh battery.
Lenovo M10 FHD REL Specifications
- Display: 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with 1920 x 1200 pixels screen resolution, 320 nits brightness, and 70% Color Gamut
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 506
- RAM: 3 GB
- Storage: 32 GB internal; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Android 9.0 Pie
- Rear Camera: 8 MP auto focus
- Front Camera: 5 MP fixed-focus
- Connectivity Options: Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro USB, and 3.5mm audio jack,
- Others: Dual front-facing speakers, Dolby Audio, FM Radio
- Color: Slate Black
- Battery: 7000 mAh
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: ₹13,990
- Availability: Now available via Flipkart