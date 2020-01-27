Lenovo has today launched a new tablet in the Indian market, dubbed as Lenovo M10 FHD REL. It is now available for purchase in India in Slate Black color for a price of ₹13,990, exclusively through online marketplace Flipkart.

As for the specifications, the device comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1200 pixels screen resolution that offers 320 nits brightness and 70% Color Gamut.

Under the hood, the device is powered by 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. It packs 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and has a microSD card slot, enabling users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

Coming to the camera department, the device features an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front side. As for the connectivity options, the device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and micro USB.

It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone hack, Dual front-facing speakers, and Dolby Audio. The device runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 7000 mAh battery.

Lenovo M10 FHD REL Specifications

Display: 10.1-inch FHD IPS display with 1920 x 1200 pixels screen resolution, 320 nits brightness, and 70% Color Gamut

Pricing and Availability in India