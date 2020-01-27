Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly launch in Q2 2020

After delaying it for a few months, Samsung started selling its first foldable smartphone — Samsung Galaxy Fold in November last year. Now, reports about its successor are making rounds online.

As per the latest report, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, the successor to the Galaxy Fold, will get launched in the second quarter of this year, i.e. Q2 2020. Do note that the smartphone in question is different than the Galaxy Z Flip launching next month.

Coming to the rumors related to the specs of Galaxy Fold 2, the smartphone is said to have an 8-inch display using Ultra Thin Glass technology. It is also said that the phone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and will have 5G connectivity support.

Further, the device is said to have 108 MP primary camera sensor on the back and the phone will also come with S-Pen support. This is surprising given that the S Pen has been limited to the company Note series flagship till now. However, nothing has been confirmed by the company so far so that this information with a pinch-of-salt.

Some reports are indicating that the device will get launched in Q2 2020, Samsung could unveil or at least showcase the smartphone at its upcoming Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco, which is scheduled to take place on 11th February.

