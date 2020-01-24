Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications leaked weeks ahead of its launch

Samsung has confirmed its Unpacked launch event on 11th February where the South Korean giant is expected to launch its next-generation Galaxy S20 flagship lineup as well as a new foldable smartphone named Galaxy Z Flip.

Now, weeks ahead of the official launch event, some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphone have leaked online. As previously reported, the phone will come with something called “Ultra-Thin Glass” with a Dynamic AMOLED display panel.

The new report claims that there will a small 0.1-inch display on the front which will showcase information such as battery percentage and charging speed. Apparently, it can also be used as a viewfinder for the camera.

Further, the leak says that the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup on the back which will consist of two 12 MP camera sensors. While one of the sensor will be wide lens, the other one will be an ultra-wide lens.

Coming to the battery, it is said that along with support for 15W fast charging, the smartphone will also have support for wireless charging as well as reverse charging.

Earlier, it was reported that the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and will be made available in Black and Purple colors. As for the pricing, it is rumored to be priced between $860 and $1,300 in South Korea.

