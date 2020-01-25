OPPO Kash fintech service to reportedly launch in India this year

Xiaomi recently launched its own payments platform in the Indian market named Mi Pay and following that Realme has also confirmed that it will soon launch its own payments service in the country, named Realme Paysa.

Now, OPPO is also gearing up to launch its own financial service in the Indian market which will reportedly be called OPPO Kash. It is said that the platform is currently in beta stage and will be officially launched in the country in the first half of this year, i.e. H1 2020.

The app is being developed by FinShell which is the same team that is powering Realme’s PaySa. Similar to other such services already available in the market, the OPPO Kash will be offering hassle-free micro-loans with support for flexible repayment schemes.

OPPO Kash will have UPI integration and will also offer an option using which users can purchase new smartphones on EMIs. The report mentions that the EMI offer will be applicable for both online as well as offline purchases. It is also said that the company’s app will be available on both iOS as well as Android and the company will be pre-installing it on OPPO phones.

While the service is confirmed to get launched in the first half of this year, the company has not yet revealed anything related to this. But given that the app is already in beta testing phase, we expect it to get launched in the coming weeks.

