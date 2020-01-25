How to use Sign In with Apple on iOS and macOS [Guide]

Last year, during WWDC, Apple introduced a new one-click signing-in option for its users, named Sign In with Apple. It is the company’s new way to stop third-party sites and services from getting your information when you sign up.

The company says that the feature makes it easy for users to sign in to apps and websites using Apple ID. Instead of filling out forms, verifying email addresses, and choosing new passwords, you can use Sign In with Apple to set up an account and start using the app right away.

Further, Apple has promised that all accounts are protected with two-factor authentication for superior security, and added that the company does not track your activity in apps or websites.

How to use Sign in with Apple on macOS

Click on “Continue with Apple” or “Sign In with Apple” option on the app or website’s sign-up or sign-in window

When Apple displays a popup window explaining the process, Click on “Continue”

If you have multiple Apple IDs, you can choose the one you want to use

Then select if you want to share your email or not by clicking on either “Share my Email” or “Hide my Email”

Now, Click “Continue with Password”

Your device will now ask for your Apple ID password to confirm it’s you

Using Sign In with Apple on iOS

The process of using this feature on an iOS device is much simpler and seems better. Here’s the guide for the same.

In an app, tap on “Sign Up” button

button Now, your iPhone or iPad will show a pop up window asking if you want to Sign In With Apple or using a previous ID

Here, select the “Apple ID” option

option Face ID will now verify that it’s you making the request

That’s it! Done

If you want to manage your Sign In with Apple settings, then go to System Preferences, click on Apple ID and then on “Password & Security”. You’ll see a section named “Apps which are using your Apple ID” and there will be an Edit button to manage the settings.