How to check passwords saved in iCloud Keychain [Guide]

Apple users are loyal to the company’s ecosystem as the company has made the usage transition between its devices quite seamless. Information stored on one device can be easily accessed on other devices from the same account.

One of the feature that Apple offers for securely storing account passwords is iCloud Keychain. Users can access its data saved on iPhone with other iPhones or iPad under the same account as the data gets synced automatically.

iCloud Keychain has been largely improved by the company in the recent time. It can now act as a replacement to several other similar service providers. We have also created a guide on how to start using iCloud Keychain for managing passwords. You can check it out here.

If you are using this feature from the company and want to see the passwords of accounts that have been saved, you can do so. Here’s the guide to walk you through the same.

How to view passwords saved in iCloud Keychain

If you are using iPhone:

Open iPhone and to Settings > Passwords & Accounts

Tap on Website & App Passwords

Authorise your action using Touch ID or Face ID

You’ll now see a list of all the website whose login credentials have been saved

Now tap on any website to view its login details

If you are using macOS:

On your Mac system, open Safari

From the top menu bar, go to Preferences

Now navigate to the Passwords tab

Enter the password of your Mac to verify your identity

You’ll now see all the passwords saved in your iCloud Keychain

To view the login details, double click on any website name

You can also share the login credentials with others by simply clicking the Share button. When you click the share button, you’ll be able to share it through AirDrop.