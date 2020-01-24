Next POCO smartphone confirmed to launch in India next month

POCO recently confirmed that the company is here to stay after its split from its parent company Xiaomi to work as an independent brand.

Soon after the announcement, the company shared a new teaser video which seems to suggest that the next smartphone will be named POCO X2. Now, the company has shared another teaser which confirms the launch timeline.

Now, another teaser coming from the company confirms that the next POCO smartphone will be launched in India next month, i.e. in February 2020.

However, the company has not clarified what the device will be called — POCO F2 or POCO X2. POCO India General Manager C Manmohan has also confirmed that the device will be initially up for sale through online channels but will later expand to other channels as well.

As POCO has now split from the parent company, it will operate separately from Xiaomi, building out its own sales, marketing, and product teams in the country. At the same time, the company will use Xiaomi’s brand presence as well as data center to store private data, along with offering after-sales service.

Rumors indicate that the POCO X2 coming to India will be a rebranded variant of the Redmi K30 4G smartphone that was recently launched in China. To know for sure, we’ll have to wait for a few more days or weeks as the leaks will surface online as the launch date nears.

