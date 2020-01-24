Realme to add VoWiFi support for its smartphones from next week

Airtel and Jio both the telecom operators in India have started offering VoWiFi or Wi-Fi Calling feature to their users. However, not every smartphone is compatible with this new feature but device manufacturers are trying to add the feature.

In the latest development, Realme has today revealed that the company will start rolling out support for VoWiFi feature aka Wi-Fi Calling through over-the-air (OTA) update starting from this month.

The company has confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will be the first device from the company to get support for this new feature. The update for X2 Pro is slated to roll out from next week but Realme has not revealed exact date.

In February, the company will start rolling out the update for these devices — Realme X2, XT, X, 3 Pro, Realme 5, 5i, 5s, and 5 Pro. Later, in the month of March, the update will be rolled out to Realme 3/3i, 2 Pro, U1, Realme 1, 2/C1, and Realme C2.

Realme VoWiFi Support Rollout Timeline