Redmi smartwatch gets BIS certification; could soon launch in India

Last year, in January, Redmi split from its parent company Xiaomi to work independently and after that, the company expanded to product categories apart from smartphones. Redmi brand has launched a variety of products, including routers, power banks, and laptops.

While the company has not yet launched any of its new products in the Indian market apart from smartphone, Redmi is soon expected to bring its much-awaited products to the Indian shores.

Recently, a trademark for Redmi-branded laptop was spotted online, indicating its arrival in India and now another product from the brand has been spotted with the certification — smartwatch. Redmi smartwatch carrying model number HMSH01GE has been certified by BIS with registration number R-41150517. This suggests that the launch of Redmi smartwatch in India isn’t far away.

Do note that the Redmi smartwatch has not been launched in China yet and we expect the company to first launch the device in China and then bring this to India. However, the company could surprise everyone and bring the product to India first.

A couple of months ago, Lu Weibing had teased the arrival of Redmi Smartwatch. In a Weibo post, he had asked “How do you feel about the first Xiaomi watch? Looking for a Redmi watch?”.

Xiaomi recently launched its first smartwatch named Mi Watch, featuring a 1.78-inch AMOLED square display and is powered by Google WearOS-based MIUI. Under the hood, it packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 SoC and 570 mAh battery.

Via