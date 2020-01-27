You can now recharge FASTag account using UPI with Google Pay

Google Pay, one of the leading online payments platform in India, has announced that the company has introduced a new feature that will enable users to link their FASTag account to Google Pay and recharge the same using UPI.

To use this feature, the user just need to open Google Pay app, look for the FASTag category under the “Bill Payments” section and select the bank that has issued FASTag. Then, enter your vehicle number and proceed to pay the amount.

Along with recharging the account, users can get the ability to check FASTag account balance for FASTags issued by supported banks.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, operated by the National Highway Authority of India. It uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it.

As per the authorities, FASTag is available through point-of-sale (POS) locations set up at toll plazas at all national highways, 23 certified banks, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), and transport hubs. However, one of the easiest ways to purchase a FASTag is visiting a nearby branch of banks.