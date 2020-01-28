POCO X2 smartphone confirmed to have 120Hz refresh rate display

POCO has already confirmed that the company will be launching its next smartphone, named POCO X2, at a launch event in India on 4th February. Apart from the name, the company had not revealed much in terms of the phone’s specifications.

However, it had teased higher refresh rate for the display, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and some sort of liquid cooling support. Now, a new teaser of the phone on Flipkart confirms that the POCO X2 will come with 120Hz refresh rate display.

It seems that the company will be sharing features and key specs of the smartphone at regular intervals till the time the device gets officially launched in India.

The POCO X2 smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench which suggests that the device will come packed with 8 GB of RAM and will be running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. It also shows that the device will be powered by an unidentified 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor codenamed “phoenixin”.

There are speculations that the smartphone could be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 which was launched in China last month and comes powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC. This makes sense given that the Redmi K30 feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. What remains to be seen is how the company prices the phone in the Indian market.

