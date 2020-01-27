OPPO smartwatch to come with ECG support; launching in Q1 2020

OPPO has been working on expanding its product portfolio and along with smartphones, the company is now gearing to enter the market of smartphone accessories. The company recently launched its first TWS earbuds and is now all set to launch a smartwatch.

It has already been leaked that the upcoming OPPO smartwatch will come with a rectangular or square-shaped dial, similar to the one we saw on the Xiaomi Mi Watch. As per the company’s executives, the rectangular dial is better than a circular one as it can display more information.

Now, a new leak related to this smartwatch suggests that the device will also come with support for measuring ECG/EKG. Thanks to this feature, the owners will be able to carry out a test to see if their heart has any abnormalities or irregular rhythm.

There are several smartwatches out there in the market which features support for ECG technology, including Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Active 2, Withings Move ECG, Amazfit Verge, among others and now OPPO smartwatch will also join the list.

Earlier, the company had confirmed that the OPPO smartwatch will get launched in the first quarter of this year, which means that the device will get official by March 2020. While the company has not yet revealed any date for this, we expect the smartwatch to get launched along with Find X2 smartphone.

