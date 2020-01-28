Motorola Edge+ specs revealed through Geekbench; could launch on 23rd February

Lenovo-owned Motorola has been working on a new smartphone that is expected to soon go official as Motorola Edge+. The phone was earlier tipped by Evan Blass and now the same device has appeared on benchmarking platform Geekbench.

As per the listing, the device will come powered by a 1.8 GHz processor with ‘burton’ codename but it doesn’t reveal which chipset will power the smartphone. Further, the phone packs 12 GB of RAM, which seems to be the top-end model. Earlier, it was claimed that the phone will have a punch-hole display.

The company has also sent out media invites for a launch event on 23rd February, just a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The invite tells the attendees that it will keep them on the “edge” of their seat, indicating the launch of Motorola Edge+.

This could be the flagship smartphone that was recently reported to get launched at the Mobile World Congress next month. To know for sure what the device packs and how the company prices it, we have to wait a few more weeks for the launch event to take place.

