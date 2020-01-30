Realme Fitness Band leaks online ahead of its official launch

Realme has already teased that it will soon launch its first fitness tracker in the Indian market. Since then, we have come across a couple of leaks related to the upcoming device but none of them seemed credible enough.

However, a new photo of the Realme Fitness Band has leaked online, which we can trust to be true given that Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth is wearing it. Folks at Beebom have managed to capture this image of Madhav Sheth wearing the upcoming fitness tracker.

The device in the photo seems to be turned off, so it’s not yet known if the Realme’s fitness tracker will feature a color display or not. However, we do expect that it will have color AMOLED display given that its competitors offer the same.

We can see in the image that it has a curved display. Instead of the device wrapping around the strap, it seems that the Realme’s upcoming product will have strap attached to the display body. Contrary to the rumors, the design is not at all similar to Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 4.

Currently, there’s no information available about the Realme Fitness Band specifications, features and software. We expect to know more about it, including price and availability details, in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the company has scheduled a launch event in India on 6th February for the Realme C3 entry-level smartphone. There’s a possibility that the fitness band could also get launched at the same event.

Source