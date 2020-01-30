POCO X2 confirmed to have 27W fast charging support

After confirming that POCO will be launching its next smartphone, named POCO X2, at a launch event in India on 4th February, the company revealed the screen refresh rate details. Now, the company has revealed the battery-related details.

In a tweet, the company has revealed that the POCO X2 will come with support for 27W fast charging technology that is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 40 percent in 25 minutes.

Time to dump the technology of the past! Get ready to Xperience charging tech that is #SmoothAF. #POCOX2 Learn more on @Flipkart: https://t.co/u6Zo77HI2o pic.twitter.com/4EMGPyP1uZ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 30, 2020

The company has revealed that the phone will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display for smooth experience. It is also confirmed to come with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack. It will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

While the company has not revealed anything else related to the phone in question, we expect POCO to share more details as the launch date nears.

There are speculations that the smartphone could be a re-branded version of the Redmi K30 which was launched in China last month and comes powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC. This makes sense given that the Redmi K30 feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. What remains to be seen is how the company prices the phone in the Indian market.

