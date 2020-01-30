Fossil Hybrid HR hybrid smartwatch launched in India, pricing starts at ₹14,995

Watch maker Fossil has today launched the company’s new hybrid smartwatch in the Indian market — Fossil Hybrid HR, which was unveiled last year. Priced at ₹14,995, the device is no up for purchase through Amazon India.

It is available in five options in different dials and leather, silicone and stainless steel straps. The device features a round dial and being hybrid, it comes with two mechanical hands. There’s also a 27mm display for showcasing text alerts, time, weather, among others

The smartwatch also comes with several wellness and utility feature like heart rate monitoring, goal tracking, various workout modes, auto-time selection, music control, notification alerts, find your phone, among others.

The device is also water resistant with ratings of 3 ATM and is compatible with devices running iOS 10 and above and Android 5.0 and above. As for the battery life, the device is claimed to last for two weeks or more on a single charge and supports rapid charging that charges the device to 100 percent in just 60 minutes.

The Fossil Hybrid HR is priced at ₹14,995 for the Collider Dark Brown Leather and Collider Black Silicone versions, while the Collider Smoke Stainless Steel version is priced at ₹16,495.