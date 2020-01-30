Nokia 9.2 to reportedly feature under-display front-facing camera sensor

HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 9.2 in the coming weeks or month. Ahead of the launch, details about the device have started surfacing online.

As per the latest leak, the device could come with an under display camera which is said to be in early stages of development. Earlier, it was reported that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia 9.2 could launch sometime in autumn in the later part of the year.

However, recently it was reported that the Nokia 9.2 PureView, which will be the successor to Nokia 9 PureView, will get launched in H1 2020 after Mobile World Congress in February.

It is said that the Nokia 9.2 won’t feature “Light camera technology” since the company doesn’t offer post-launch support. But it is said that the company will come with a “great camera” with a big sensor from an old Nokia camera partner.

As for the under-display camera sensor, reports indicate that the technology is still in its early stages, and the final prototype is also not ready. Tipster Nokia_anew said that “this solution has its drawbacks. The area is visible in the sun and the clarity is not 100 [percent] yet.”

Many smartphone brands have been working on a similar technology and the companies like Xiaomi and OPPO have already showcased a prototype of the same. Even Samsung is reportedly working on the same. However, none of them have commercially launched a smartphone with in-display camera.

