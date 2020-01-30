Google launches a new short-video app Tangi to rival TikTok

Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator for projects, has launched a new app named Tangi which lets you create short-form videos of around 1 minute, focused on Do-It-Yourself (DIY) category. Initially, the platform is live on web as well as iOS.

The service allows users to share how-to videos on subjects like crafting, painting, cooking, fashion, beauty and more. Unlike TikTok which is focused on entertainment, Tangi aims to help people learn.

Commenting on the launch, Tangi founder Coco Mao said: “We only focus on DIY and creativity content. Our platform’s goal is to help people learn to craft, cook and create with quick one-minute videos. We designed Tangi to make it easier for users to find a lot of high-quality how-to videos.”

The app also has an interesting feature called “Try It” which encourages users to upload photos of their re-creation of the video as a way to interact with other community members.

This new platform is already being used by a number of creators, including DIY and lifestyle blogger Holly Grace, portrait artist Rachel Faye Carter, baker and food creator Paola D Yee, beauty vlogger Sew Wigged Out, art and DIYer TheArtGe, cooking and DIYer JonathanBlogs, among others.

If you are to start using the platform, you may not be able to upload videos on Tangi as the feature isn’t currently open to all. Creators need to apply to be a part of the video platform, allowing the company to ensure their videos remain focused on creativity and DIY activities.

Currently, the service is available in every region, except the European Union. The app is now free to download and is ad-free, even though there’s no way for the company to monetised it right now.