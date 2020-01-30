Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G goes official as the world’s first 5G tablet

By Jeet

Samsung has today launched the world’s first 5G tablet in its home country South Korea — Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G. This is the same tablet as the Galaxy Tab S6 that was launched last year but now comes with 5G connectivity support.

galaxy-tab-s6-5g-e1580401949560

It comes with a 10.5-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz along with Qualcomm X50 5G modem.

The device comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and has 128 GB of internal storage. Along with offering AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos sound, it also comes with support for Smart S Pen.

As for the camera, the device features a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, the device comes with an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

In the software department, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung One UI 2.0 on top. As for the battery, the device is backed by a 7040 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is priced at at 999,900 Won in Korea, which roughly converts to ₹60,280 and is now available for purchase. Currently, there’s no information about its availability in other countries.