Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G goes official as the world’s first 5G tablet

Samsung has today launched the world’s first 5G tablet in its home country South Korea — Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G. This is the same tablet as the Galaxy Tab S6 that was launched last year but now comes with 5G connectivity support.

It comes with a 10.5-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz along with Qualcomm X50 5G modem.

The device comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and has 128 GB of internal storage. Along with offering AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos sound, it also comes with support for Smart S Pen.

As for the camera, the device features a dual-camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front side, the device comes with an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

In the software department, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is running Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung One UI 2.0 on top. As for the battery, the device is backed by a 7040 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G is priced at at 999,900 Won in Korea, which roughly converts to ₹60,280 and is now available for purchase. Currently, there’s no information about its availability in other countries.