OnePlus joins WPC hinting at wireless charging for OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus, which started off with its “flagship killer” smartphones, has established itself in the premium smartphone market within few hours, thanks to the company’s “Never Settle” philosophy.

However, one feature that most of its users have been eagerly waiting for in the OnePlus smartphones is wireless charging, which the company is yet to introduce. However, it seems that the Chinese brand could offer this feature on its upcoming flagship smartphones — OnePlus 8 lineup.

OnePlus has been spotted joining the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC), which is the standards group that handles the Qi wireless charging and is in use by almost all smartphone brands, including Samsung, Apple, Google, LG, among others.

Despite company not confirming anything related to the wireless charging support on OnePlus 8 series, rumors indicate that OnePlus could end up offering wireless charging this year, at least on the high-end OnePlus 8 Pro model.

Now, OnePlus has joined the WPC, bolstering the possibility that those rumors could be true. However, this membership could be for headphones or a watch or some other new product.

Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that 10W fast wireless charging was too slow and “not worth it” compared to the wired fast-charging Warp Charge offers.

Source