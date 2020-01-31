HMD Global schedules event on February 23 at MWC 2020

HMD Global has finally scheduled a press conference during Mobile World Congress 2020 on 23rd February in Barcelona, Spain. The Finnish company has already started sending out media invites for the same where it is expected to launch new Nokia phones.

The invite sent by the company reveals that the conference will start at 4:00 PM CET. While the company has not revealed which devices will go official, reports indicate that several Nokia-branded smartphones will be launched.

Reports are indicating at the launch of Nokia 8.2 5G smartphone as well as Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3. Along with that, the company is also expected to launch an Original series feature phones at the event.

Nokia 8.2 5G will reportedly come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile platform and will come with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. It could also feature a pop-up selfie camera with 32 MP snapper.

On the other hand, the Nokia 5.2 will be a budget smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and have 6.2-inch LCD display whereas the Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level device with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile, there are reports hinting at Nokia 9.2 PureView being the next flagship smartphone from the company, as a successor to the Nokia 9 PureView. The phone will reportedly come with an under-display front-facing camera sensor.

