Samsung opens reservation for Galaxy S20; sale starts from 6th March

Ahead of its launch on 11th February, Samsung has now opened reservations for its upcoming Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone lineup, which is expected to have three phones — Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra.

Do note that this isn’t a pre-order but with reservations, the company is just ensuring that you will be the first in line to order the phone on the launch day. To reserve a unit, you just need to enter your name, contact information, and select your carrier.

Once you reserve a unit, you’ll be able to purchase in on the launch date, even the phone goes out of stock. Along with this, the company has also revealed that the smartphone will go on sale in the United States from 6th March.

When reserved, it show a message that reads: “Look for an email to complete your Galaxy pre-order for March 6th delivery.” However, the message is only displayed on the US website, and the Indian site doesn’t mention the delivery date, which could mean that the launch date for the Indian market is different than the U.S.

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup, the company will also be launching its second foldable smartphone at the same event — Galaxy Z Flip. As per the reports, it will go on sale from 14th February and could be priced at $1,400 and is expected to be AT&T exclusive in the United States.

It is further said that the company will also be offering Galaxy Buds+, which are worth around $150, to those who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones.