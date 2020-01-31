Huawei is now the world’s second largest smartphone brand

Despite being banned by the United States to do business with any of the US-based firms, Chinese technology giant Huawei has surpassed Apple to become the world’s second largest smartphone brand, behind Samsung.

For the year 2019, Huawei has surpassed Apple with a market share of 16 percent, becoming the second-largest smartphone brand globally. Samsung sits at the top of the rankings with a market share of 20 percent. Apple, on the other hand, has grabbed the third spot with a market share of 13 percent.

Huawei managed to surpass Apple in the rankings, thanks to its aggressive push in the company’s home market China. As per the report from Counterpoint Research, Huawei holds about 40 percent of the Chinese smartphone market share. It further adds that China accounted for over 60 per sent of Huawei’s total shipments globally.

The report reveals that Huawei shipped 238.5 million handsets in 2019, following close on the heels of world leader Samsung that sold 296.5 million units. Do note that Huawei’s figures also includes devices shipped under Honor band. Apple was at the third spot, having shipped 196.2 million units last year.

Apple’s performance was driven by sales of iPhone 11 series, which beat market expectations. iPhone revenues for the company were up year-on-year for the first time since September 2018. Samsung has been named the top brand in the 5G category, shipping over 6.5 million 5G capable devices in 2019.

