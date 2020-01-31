Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G could come packed with 16 GB RAM

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its Mi 10 series of flagship smartphone in its home market China. While the launch date is not yet known, reports indicate that the Mi 10 as well as Mi 10 Pro could go official in China on 11th February.

Now, ahead of the launch, a new image of the ‘About Phone’ section of Mi 10 Pro 5G has surfaced on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, revealing some of the key specs and features.

It is said that the smartphone will come packed with 16 GB of RAM and will have 512 GB of internal storage. If this turns out to be true, then it could be one of the first device to come with 16 GB of RAM, along with the Black Shark 3.

The company has already confirmed that it will be one of the first devices to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both the phones — Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will have the same chipset.

As for the other details, previous leaks have revealed that the phone will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 2080 × 1080 pixels screen resolution. Reports indicate that the phone will feature either 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.

On the back side, the device will be equipped with a quad-camera setup on the back where the primary sensor is expected to be of 108-megapixel. The device is expected to be powered by a 5,250 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

