Puma launches its first smartwatch in India for ₹19,995

Puma, in partnership with Fossil Group, has today launched its first smartwatch in the Indian market, dubbed as PUMA PT9100. The sporty-looking wearable device comes powered by Android WearOS and has several health and wellness features.

It features a 1.19-inch AMOLED display offering 390 x 390 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 Wear platform and packs 512 MB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options on the Puma Smartwatch include Bluetooth 4.2 and built-in GPS. It also comes equipped with heart rate tracker at the back. The device also tracks various activities such as pilates, rowing, and count reps from strength training workouts.

Further, it allows users to track activity goals, goal progress and completion. As for the build quality, the device comes with an aluminium dial and given that its a sporty-designed product, the company is offering a silicone strap.

The device syncs with the smartphone to show notifications directly on the watch and can also be used to control music playback. Thanks to the NFC support, it can also be used to make payments using services like Google Pay.

It also comes with built-in Google Assistant. As for the battery life, Puma claims that the smartwatch offers 1-2 days of battery life on a single charge and it takes around two hours get fully charged.

The PUMA PT9100 smartwatch comes in three colour options — Black, White and Yellow. The device is priced at ₹19,995 in India and is now up for purchase through Flipkart.