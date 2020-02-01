Realme C3 full specifications revealed ahead of its launch on 6th February

Realme C3 entry-level smartphone is all set to go official in India in the coming days. Recently, a listing of the phone on Flipkart revealed some of the key specifications.

Now, more details about the phone’s specifications have surfaced online. It was already confirmed that the phone will come in two variants — 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage.

The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the device will be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

As for the cameras, the phone was confirmed to have a dual-camera setup on the back. Now, it has been revealed that it will house a 12 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The front camera details are not yet known.

Connectivity options on the device will support the usual — Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, and GPS. The phone will be running Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI on top and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Realme C3 Key Specifications